1/1
Brenda Farmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Young Farmer, 77, of Rock Hill, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at White Oak Manor in York, South Carolina. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Ervin and Mary Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Mary Elizabeth Farmer as well as her siblings Edward and Bobby Young, and Becky Ward. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Debbie Cannon and Larry Jerome Farmer, Jr. and his wife Cathy; three sisters Shirley and Margaret Stone, and Beatrice Young; three grandchildren Jessica Sigmon and Ashley and David Farmer; as well as two great grandchildren Emma Sigmon and Jonah Beierlein. The family will greet guests from 6 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 10 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate her life will be held immediately following at 7:00 p.m. in the Woodlawn Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Tinker officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved