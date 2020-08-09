Brenda Farmer

Brenda Young Farmer, 77, of Rock Hill, died Saturday, August 8, 2020 at White Oak Manor in York, South Carolina. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Ervin and Mary Young. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Mary Elizabeth Farmer as well as her siblings Edward and Bobby Young, and Becky Ward. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Debbie Cannon and Larry Jerome Farmer, Jr. and his wife Cathy; three sisters Shirley and Margaret Stone, and Beatrice Young; three grandchildren Jessica Sigmon and Ashley and David Farmer; as well as two great grandchildren Emma Sigmon and Jonah Beierlein. The family will greet guests from 6 until 7:00 p.m. Monday, August 10 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. A service to celebrate her life will be held immediately following at 7:00 p.m. in the Woodlawn Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Kevin Tinker officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.