|
|
Brenda Bundy Halk, born in Dallas, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday ~ December 1, 2019 in Gastonia.
Brenda loved her God and prayed constantly. Also, she dearly loved her children, especially her grandchildren and her many friends.
She was a 1959 graduate of Dallas High School and a teacher's assistant at Carr Elementary in Dallas for 25 years. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Left behind to cherish her memories and legacy of Brenda are her sons: James Halk, Billy (Rena) Halk, a daughter Brooke Ratchford (Johnny) all of Dallas and a stepson David Halk (Susie) of Gastonia; a brother, George Bundy (Brenda) of Lincolnton and a sister, Jane Thornburg (Daniel) of Albuquerque, NM; three sisters-in-law, Yvonne, Joyce and Sara Bundy all of Dallas; a brother-in-law, Roger Benoy of North Myrtle Beach, SC; four grandchildren: Jerry Halk of Gastonia, Will Halk, Colt and Wes Ratchford of Dallas; three step-grandchildren: Brent Ratchford (Steffanie) of Lincolnton, Dawn Swanson (Brian) of Shelby and Boomer Halk (Kelly) of Bessemer City; four step- great-grandchildren; a best friend of 72 years ~ Linda Butler and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Brenda was the daughter of the late Samuel Bundy and Evelyn Chastain Bundy.
She was proceeded in death by four brothers: Cecil, Sam, Perry and Dennis Bundy and two sisters: Rachel Bundy and Joan Benoy.
The family will receive guests from 6:00 PM ~ 8:30 PM on Wednesday ~ December 4, 2019 at
The Dallas Funeral Home, 212 West Trade Street, Dallas, North Carolina.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday ~ December 5, 2019 at The Dallas Funeral Home with Deacon John Weisenhorn from St. Michael's Catholic Church offering words of comfort and hope to Brenda's family.
The graveside and committal service will be at Belmont Abbey Cemetery, 100 Belmont Mt. Holly Road, Belmont, North Carolina, 28012.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ovarian Cancer Institute, 960 Johnson Ferry Road, Suite 130, Atlanta, Georgia, 30342.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Brenda's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomedallas.com.
The Dallas Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Brenda Bundy Halk.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019