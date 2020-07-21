A very sweet Godly woman. Brenda I will never forget you what you did for me, and the prayers you prayed. Your actions told me you prayed without even telling me, but that is who you are always doing for others. Mom told me of all the running around you did the week before you got sick, thinking of others is what did, and we love you for that. My mom will miss you dearly, I would call her and she will say I'm talking to Brenda I'll call you back. You were a great friend. We love you, I love you!!

Sally Jacobs

Friend