Services for Brenda Chavis Hunt, 71, which were scheduled for Friday, July 24, have been rescheduled.
MOUNT HOLLY - Brenda Chavis Hunt, 71, of Mount Holly, NC, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.
Born on July 28, 1948, in Gastonia, NC, she was the daughter of the late Kissler Chavis and Fay Stanley.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 56 years, Franklin M. Hunt; two daughters, Debbie Hunt of Belmont, NC, and Kim Sowards (Anthony) of Mount Holly, NC; five grandchildren, Katie Ellis (Matt), Andrew Elliott (Dianna), Jessica Sowards, Matthew Sowards, and Kristy Stallworth (Kenon); six great-grandchildren, Khloe, Kynleigh, Karoline, Ada, Serenity, and Malachi; two sisters, Becky George, and Pat Hastedt; two brothers, Jack Chavis, and Johnny Chavis.
Brenda retired from Parkdale Mills/U.S. Cotton after 29 years of service. She was a long-standing and faithful member of New Life Church of Jesus Christ. She was a woman of God, a prayer warrior, and a friend to many. Brenda was exceedingly proud of her family, and leaves behind a legacy of love and beautiful memories.
A private family graveside service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, with Pastor Lawson Whitson officiating.
The service will be available for viewing through live stream at www.facebook.com/ForestLawnWest
so that all may attend in spirit.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service