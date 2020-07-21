1/1
Brenda Hunt
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Services for Brenda Chavis Hunt, 71, which were scheduled for Friday, July 24, have been rescheduled.


MOUNT HOLLY - Brenda Chavis Hunt, 71, of Mount Holly, NC, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

Born on July 28, 1948, in Gastonia, NC, she was the daughter of the late Kissler Chavis and Fay Stanley.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 56 years, Franklin M. Hunt; two daughters, Debbie Hunt of Belmont, NC, and Kim Sowards (Anthony) of Mount Holly, NC; five grandchildren, Katie Ellis (Matt), Andrew Elliott (Dianna), Jessica Sowards, Matthew Sowards, and Kristy Stallworth (Kenon); six great-grandchildren, Khloe, Kynleigh, Karoline, Ada, Serenity, and Malachi; two sisters, Becky George, and Pat Hastedt; two brothers, Jack Chavis, and Johnny Chavis.

Brenda retired from Parkdale Mills/U.S. Cotton after 29 years of service. She was a long-standing and faithful member of New Life Church of Jesus Christ. She was a woman of God, a prayer warrior, and a friend to many. Brenda was exceedingly proud of her family, and leaves behind a legacy of love and beautiful memories.

A private family graveside service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Forest Lawn West Cemetery, with Pastor Lawson Whitson officiating.

The service will be available for viewing through live stream at www.facebook.com/ForestLawnWest so that all may attend in spirit.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
Forest Lawn West Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service
4601 Freedom Drive
Charlotte, NC 28208
7043950055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
July 22, 2020
Mr Hunt, Ronnie and I just found out about your wife. We wanted you to know we w ill be sending prayers your way.
Loretta and Ronnie Ray
Friend
July 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss praying for your family..
Elsie Jacobs
Friend
July 21, 2020
A childhood friend who will live in my heart forever. Prayers for all the family. God bless you and lift you up
Ima Jean Smith
Friend
July 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
In Loving Memory of Brenda Hunt. May these trees stand in tribute to a life well lived. An eternal memory that will continue to grow. A living tribute to a beautiful generous spirit. Brenda, love you!
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jacobs, Hunt, and Forsythe Family!
July 21, 2020
A very sweet Godly woman. Brenda I will never forget you what you did for me, and the prayers you prayed. Your actions told me you prayed without even telling me, but that is who you are always doing for others. Mom told me of all the running around you did the week before you got sick, thinking of others is what did, and we love you for that. My mom will miss you dearly, I would call her and she will say I'm talking to Brenda I'll call you back. You were a great friend. We love you, I love you!!
Sally Jacobs
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved