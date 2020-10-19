1/1
Brenda Lee (Mullis) Lay
1946 - 2020
BELMONT, NC- Mrs. Brenda Lee Mullis Lay, 74, passed away at home on Friday, October 16, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born January 15, 1946 in Mount Holly, NC, a daughter of the late Paul Gather and Mallie Cornwell Mullis.
Brenda retired from Barclays as a supervisor of programming. She attended City Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Those left to cherish Brenda's memory are her devoted husband of 57 years, Danny G. Lay; daughter, Shay Machelle Lay; both of Belmont; brother, Manuel (Mary) Mullis of Stanley, NC; grandchildren, Keesha Abarca (Alex) Lloyd of Spotsylvania, VA; Emily Brendalynn Kathryn Lay of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Aeris, Radley, and Everlee Lloyd; nieces and nepehws.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was predeceased by her sisters, Joann Heath and Sydney Thomas.
A funeral service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at 2:00pm, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. Dickie Spargo officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30am to 1:45pm, prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Lay.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
11:30 - 01:45 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
OCT
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McLean Funeral Directors
OCT
21
Interment
Evergreen, A Quiet Place
Funeral services provided by
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
