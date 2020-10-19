BELMONT, NC- Mrs. Brenda Lee Mullis Lay, 74, passed away at home on Friday, October 16, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born January 15, 1946 in Mount Holly, NC, a daughter of the late Paul Gather and Mallie Cornwell Mullis.
Brenda retired from Barclays as a supervisor of programming. She attended City Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Those left to cherish Brenda's memory are her devoted husband of 57 years, Danny G. Lay; daughter, Shay Machelle Lay; both of Belmont; brother, Manuel (Mary) Mullis of Stanley, NC; grandchildren, Keesha Abarca (Alex) Lloyd of Spotsylvania, VA; Emily Brendalynn Kathryn Lay of Charlotte, NC; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Aeris, Radley, and Everlee Lloyd; nieces and nepehws.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was predeceased by her sisters, Joann Heath and Sydney Thomas.
A funeral service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at 2:00pm, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Founders Chapel of McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia with Rev. Dickie Spargo officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30am to 1:45pm, prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen, A Quiet Place.
