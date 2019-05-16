|
|
GASTONIA - Brenda Champion Marlowe, 76, passed away May 14, 2019 at the Brian Center.
She was born August 24, 1942 in Cleveland County, daughter of the late Edgar Champion and Lela Wright Champion.
Brenda is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Quita and Kelly Putman; sons and daughter-in-law, Gene Marlowe, Scott and Mona Marlowe; grandchildren, Kym and Matt Hudspeth, Sam Putman, Jeffrey Marlowe, Zack and Makala Marlowe, Shaina and Elijah Brown, Levi Teague, Chase Grant, Allison Marlowe; great-grandchildren, Joshua, Savannah, Landon, and Bailee Rae; and sister, Diane Earwood and husband Robert.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Davis Marlowe; sisters, Ethel Weathers, Luna Wellman, Vernie Houser, Ruth Hopper, Larine Lanler; brothers, Raymond, Ralph, Buford, Ed, Jack, Ray and Hal Champion.
A funeral service will be held 2 pm Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, with Pastor Odell Cook officiating.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 pm Friday at the funeral home.
Entombment will be in Gaston Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 16, 2019