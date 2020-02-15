|
GASTONIA- Brenda Davis Messer, 73, passed away, Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She was born November 30, 1946 in Robbinsville, NC, daughter of the late Luke Washington Davis and Colean May Davis.
Brenda was a strong, loving Christian woman. She was a devoted mother, grand-mother and spectacular nurse and a friend to all. Brenda was one of the top 100 nurses in NC in 1995 and was one of the first to receive that award.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Messer; brother, Larry Davis; and grandmother, Beulah May Carpenter.
She is survived by her son, Scott Messer (Kelli); daughter, Katherine Messer; brothers, Jeff Davis (Kathy) and Gary Davis (Penny); sister, Freda Green; grandchildren, Ashlynn, Aiden and Evan Messer; number of nieces and nephews; and uncles, Bill May and Nathan May.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family will receive friends, Monday, February 17, 2020 at 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service – 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia, NC 28052.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Living Hope Baptist Church - 609 Osceola St, Gastonia, NC 28054 or – PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 – www.cancer.org
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 15, 2020