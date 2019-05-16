|
BELMONT - Brenda Sanders Muse, age 78, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Stanley Total Living Center.
She was born November 1, 1940 in Charlotte, a daughter of the late James and Ellen Putnam Sanders.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband James William "Bill" Muse and grandson Austin Chance Lowery.
Brenda was a loving mother and grandmother. She was active with the North Belmont Elementary PTA from 1966 - 1982, was an East Gaston Band Mom, helped many with taxes and bookkeeping, volunteered with the Gaston County Board of Elections and attended Belmont Foursquare Church. She enjoyed spending time with friends at McDonalds and time spent with her family.
She is survived by her children Michelle Muse of Belmont, Kevin Muse and wife Shannon of Belmont, Melanie Lowery and husband Danny of Belmont, Robbie Muse and wife Amy of Clover, SC, Ronnie Muse of Belmont; brothers, Ron Sanders and Bob Sanders of Little River, SC; devoted grandchildren Caleb, Tanner, Carson and Nick Muse, Blair and Tucker Lowery and one nephew.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 pm, Friday, May 17 at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday at Belmont Foursquare Church with Revs. Kevin Ford and Robert Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff at STLC - 500 Wing for their loving care and attention. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the at or to Stanley Total Living Center, 514 Old Mt. Holly Rd., Stanley, NC 28164.
Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Muse family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 16, 2019