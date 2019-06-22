|
|
MOUNT HOLLY - Brenda Sue Welch Nicks, 75, of Mount Holly, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, June 20, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Gaston County, son of the late Ed and Beulah Welch.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Berry Nicks, Sr., three brothers and two sisters. Those left to cherish her memory include her children Ed Nicks and wife Teresa of Gastonia, Lisa House and husband Mitch of Dallas, Terry Nicks and wife Sherry of Belmont, and Berry Nicks, Jr. and wife Angie of Mount Holly; sisters Shirley Bartlett and Gloria Walters; a brother Leroy Welch; grandchildren Brittany England and husband Bryant of Mount Holly, Brittany Oviedo and husband Omar of Gaffney, SC, Lauren Queen of Belmont, Jake Nicks of Mount Holly, Elijah Nicks and his wife Lauren of Goldsboro, Brooke House of Dallas, Gracie Nicks of Belmont, and Meagan McDonald and her husband Kenny of Grover; as well as seven great grandchildren.
A service to celebrate her life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June, 24, 2019 at Catawba Free Will Baptist Church, 301 Cherry Street in Mount Holly.
A visitation will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the church.
Interment will follow the service at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 22, 2019