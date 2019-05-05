|
1949 - 2019
RANLO- Brenda Drennan Radford, 70 transitioned peacefully on May 4, 2019 at her residence with her family by her side.
Survivors include her sons, Robert and Brian Radford of Gastonia; twin sister Linda Drennan Parker of Ranlo.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home.
A Celebration of life service will be 3:00 p.m., Wednesday at Withers & Whisenant Funeral Home Chapel with Reverends Kevin Summey and David Murray officiating.
Interment will follow Hollywood Cemetery with the releasing of the doves.
Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 5, 2019