1/1
Brenda (Cook) Richard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brenda Cook Richard, 71, of Stanley, died on Monday, October 26 at Stanley Total Living Center. She was born in Lincoln County, daughter of the late Lester and Ruby Harkey Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Elaine Cook. Those left to cherish her memory include a brother, Jerry Cook; her nephews, Jim Richard and his wife Stefanie, Jason Cook and his wife Lisa and Justin Cook and his wife Cheyenne; as well as her great nieces and nephews, Devin Richard and his wife Amy, Aidan, Isabella and Callum Richard, and Taylor and Keaton Cook.
A graveside service will be held to celebrate her life at 11:00 Saturday, October 31 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Please bring a lawn chair if you would like. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Woodlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved