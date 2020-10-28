Brenda Cook Richard, 71, of Stanley, died on Monday, October 26 at Stanley Total Living Center. She was born in Lincoln County, daughter of the late Lester and Ruby Harkey Cook. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Elaine Cook. Those left to cherish her memory include a brother, Jerry Cook; her nephews, Jim Richard and his wife Stefanie, Jason Cook and his wife Lisa and Justin Cook and his wife Cheyenne; as well as her great nieces and nephews, Devin Richard and his wife Amy, Aidan, Isabella and Callum Richard, and Taylor and Keaton Cook.
A graveside service will be held to celebrate her life at 11:00 Saturday, October 31 at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Please bring a lawn chair if you would like. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly.
