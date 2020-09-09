1/1
Brenda Toth
GASTONIA - Brenda Faye Bean Toth, 72, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living.

A native of Mebane, NC, she was daughter of the late Dallas and Nellie Bean. Brenda was a member of Queen of The Apostle's Catholic Church. Brenda was very involved in the Catholic community and loved to volunteer and spend time with her church family. Brenda loved travelling with her husband Steve and being with her family. She was active in the community, including Relay for Life and the Little Theater of Gastonia. Brenda never met a stranger.

The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:00pm Thursday at McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia.

A private graveside service will be held at Gaston Memorial Park.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Stephen Toth, Jr.; son, Steve Toth(Lynn); daughters, Terri Freeman(Bob), Linda Moore(Jackie), Jennifer Peters(Terry); sister, Vitha Morse; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine's Children Hospital., 1000 Blythe Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203 or Queen of The Apostle's Catholic Church, 503 N. Main Street, Belmont, NC 28012.

Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the Toth family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 8, 2020
I have often wondered where Brenda was and what she might be doing now. It was a pleasure to have known her and to have worked with her for many years. She was a kind lady, quick with a smile, and a joy to work with. My heart goes out to the family and all who loved her. ❤
Amy Wooten
Friend
