Brenda Cobb Warren, 75, of Belmont, died Sunday, October 25 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late Edgar Gladys Cobb and Beulah Mae Lineberger Cobb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter Dawson Warren, Jr. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters Melisa "Missy" Warren and her wife Tricia Parizo Warren of Belmont and Angela "Angie" Clarkson and her husband Scott of Charlotte; three sisters Alyce Pettus of Charlotte, Carol Stowe of Belmont, and Betty Stone of Florida; a brother Johnny Cobb of Raleigh; two grandchildren Allie Clarkson and Paige Krawczyk and her husband Keith; as well as two great grandchildren Addie Krawczyk and Wyatt Krawczyk. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House - Huntersville or to the Neuroscience Institute at Atrium Health Foundation at atriumhealthfoundation.org.
