Greene Funeral Service-South Chapel
1503 South York Road
Gastonia, NC 28052
(704) 853-1300
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Emmanuel Freewill Baptist Church
208 N. Spargo Street
Dallas, NC
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Emmanuel Freewill Baptist Church
208 N. Spargo Street
Dallas, NC
1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Williams Obituary
DALLAS - Brenda Jean Eagle Williams, 75, of Dallas passed away May 20, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 22, 1944 in Spartanburg County, SC, the daughter of the late John Thomas Eagle Sr. and Lillie Mae White Eagle.

Brenda was a member of Emmanuel Freewill Baptist Church in Dallas. She loved to bowl in her younger years and doing things with her boys. She loved life and her family.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Williams Sr.; sons, Tom Williams and wife Linda, Sam Williams and wife Ann, and Jimbo Williams and wife Hope; brother, John Eagle Jr. and wife Jennie; grandchildren, Ayla Williams, Pashia Williams and fiancé Barry Newman, Tyler Williams, Daniel Williams, Katherin Mancilla and husband Sergio; great-grandchildren, Jadyn Williams, Kaydence Crews, Serenity Mancilla, Rowan Mancilla; and fur-baby, Tiki Lee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronald Lee Williams, and brother, William Eagle.

A funeral service will be held 12:30 pm Friday at Emmanuel Freewill Baptist Church, 208 N. Spargo Street, Dallas, NC 28034, officiated by the Rev. Sherman Branch.

The family will receive friends 6 – 8 pm Thursday at the church.

Burial will be in Forest Lawn West Charlotte.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.

A guest registry is available online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 22, 2019
