GASTONIA, NC- Brian Kent Henderson passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the age of 58. Born in Gaston County on April 16, 1961, Brian was the son of Floycille White Henderson and the late Carroll Leonard "Jack" Henderson, Sr.
Brian was a graduate of the Mary Ellen Nelson School. For many years he was active with Gaston Skills and the Association of Retarded Citizens. He was a former member of Chapel Grove Baptist Church where he served as an usher. He was a member of Parkwood Baptist Church. Brian was an avid North Carolina Tar Heel, Dallas Cowboy, and Ric Flair fan. His smile was infectious, he made many friends, and never met a stranger. He will be deeply missed by those friends and his family.
Brian is preceded in death by his father and a brother, Carroll L. Henderson, Jr.
In addition to his mother, Brian is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth R. and Wanda Henderson; nephews and niece, Joshua and Jacob Henderson, Seth Henderson, Ruth Asgari, and John Henderson.
Family and friends of Brian are invited to attend his memorial service beginning at 1:00 PM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Parkwood Baptist Church, 1729 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia. The Rev. David Belle Isle will officiate. The family will greet friends at the church immediately following the service.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Brian be sent to Gaston Hospice, P.O. Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Parkwood Baptist Church, Growth Solutions, 1729 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019