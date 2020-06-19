GASTONIA - Brownie Allison, 90, transitioned June 14, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia.
She will lie in state on Friday at the funeral home from 5-7.
Funeral: Saturday; 2:30 p.m.; Pleasant Ridge AME Zion Church, Gastonia.
Visitation: thirty minutes before the service at the church.
Interment: Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery, Gastonia.
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 19, 2020.