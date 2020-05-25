Home

Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park
2205 Williamsburg Drive
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 867-6337
Inurnment
Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Garden of Four Seasons at Gaston Memorial Park
Bruce Edwin Guye


1945 - 2020
Bruce Edwin Guye Obituary
Bruce Edwin Guye, age 75, passed away Saturday ~ May 23, 2020 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
He was born January 14, 1945 to Lucille Aldridge in Gaston County. Bruce retired from FMC Lithium after 21 years of service.
Cherishing his memory is his wife of 46 years: Barbara Guye; also grieving his loss is his son: John Guye, and his stepson, Scott Stone of Shelby.
Bruce was the son of the late Lucille Aldridge.
A graveside Inurnment will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday ~ June 2, 2020 in the Garden of Four Seasons at Gaston Memorial Park with Reverend Roger Overton delivering words of hope and comfort to Bruce's family and friends.
Expressions of love and fond memories may be made on Bruce's guestbook at www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com
Bruce Guye and his family are in the loving care of Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 25, 2020
