Bruce Hart
GASTONIA - Bruce Hart, 61, transitioned June 11, 2020 at his residence.

He will lie in state on Friday at the funeral home from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. followed by a private memorial service with live streaming beginning at 2:15 p.m.

Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Lying in State
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
Funeral services provided by
Gregory Funeral Service - Gastonia
601 N York St.
Gastonia, NC 28052
704 867 4364
