GASTONIA - Bruce Hart, 61, transitioned June 11, 2020 at his residence.
He will lie in state on Friday at the funeral home from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. followed by a private memorial service with live streaming beginning at 2:15 p.m.
Arrangements: Gregory Funeral Service, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 18, 2020.