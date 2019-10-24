|
|
Bryan Edward Davenport, 41, a lifelong resident of Stanley, NC left us all too early on Saturday October 19, 2019. Bryan is survived by his parents Linda Allen Pelt and David Lee Davenport. His love Pam Davis and multiple close friends that he genuinely loved with all his heart. His cousin Jean Neal Morris as well as many extended family throughout the country. Bryan was preceded in death by his grandparents Maynard (PawPaw) and Elizabeth (Woody) Allen and John and Ruby Davenport. His family also included Jerrica Helderman whom he lost to cancer a few years ago.
Bryan was born November 8, 1977 and graduated from East Gaston High School in 1996 and was a proud member of the football team. Bryan was an avid snowboarder and motorcyclist. He spent the rest of his free time enjoying 4x4 activities, lake days, Panther football and Tarheel basketball. If he liked it, he loved it, there was no in between.
Bryan was known by many as the man of the hour. He was loved and adored by all that crossed his path. He is known for his blue eyes and their ability to light up a room and his charismatic personality to match. Bryan never met a stranger, and once a friend, you instantly became family. Bryan will be missed by his friends, family and entire community. His charm, smile and contagious laugh that embodied "#44" will forever live on in their hearts.
The celebration of Bryan's life will be held 11:00am Friday October 25th, 2019 at New Covenant United Methodist Church in Mt. Holly, NC. Burial will follow in the Snow Hill Cemetery.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019