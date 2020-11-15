GASTONIA- Lambert Bryan Harris, 60, passed away at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born February 17, 1960 in Gaston County to the late Roosevelt and Vennie Harris
He preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Harris.
Left to cherish his memories are his son, Mickey Harris (April); brother, Marshall Harris; 4 grandchildren; and girlfriend, Ernestine Stephenson.
Bryan's services will be private.
