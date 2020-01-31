Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
Bryan Scott "KC" Craig


1976 - 2020
Bryan Scott "KC" Craig Obituary
Bryan Scott (KC) Craig, 43, of Charlotte, NC, passed away January 15, 2020. Bryan was born April 24, 1976, son of Bobby Ray Craig and Lisa White Craig. Bryan was employed by Toth and Associates as an Engineering Construction Manager. His favorite past time was spending time with his family. His hobbies included barbecuing, hunting and fishing.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Dena Sue Craig of Ava Missouri; daughter Courtney Craig, son Austin Craig both of Zainesville, Ohio; sister Shannon Medford and husband Edwin of Stanley, NC; brothers Jamie Craig and wife Pamela of Raynham, MA; and Jason Craig and wife Kristy of Mt. Holly, NC; step-daughters Kimberly Chisholm and husband Chris Chisolm of O'Fallon MO, and Kylie McElhaney and husband Nick McElhaney of St. Charles, MO, step-sons Keith Roberts of St. Louis, MO, and Kabby Roberts of Goodhope, MO; 4 grandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews.
A Family and Friends Gathering will be held at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly on Sunday February 2, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -