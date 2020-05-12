|
Bryant Wade Hicks,46, of Stanley NC, stepped into heaven's gates on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Earl & Dosie Hicks along with Tom & Jenni Randolph; his sisters Dana Hicks and Kimberly Summerlin, and brother Dwight Cashwell.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Heather McGinnis Hicks; sons Wade Hicks and Aaron Hicks; his father Haven Hicks and wife Bobbie Hicks; mother Joyce Cashwell and husband Ed Cashwell; sister Kristi Sturgis; brother Shan Sturgis, and brother George Cashwell; sister-in-law Jessy McGinnis; brother-in-law Billy McGinnis and his wife Christie; as well as many cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Bryant was a 1SG in the US Army National Guard, where he leaves behind many brave brothers and sisters in his military family. Bryant was a Gaston county native and a long-time member of Community Pentecostal Center in Stanley NC. He served his church as a minister and deacon. His church family will miss him dearly. Bryant loved and served his Lord Jesus Christ, his family, his church and his community. Bryant served in the Marine Corp as a young man and later joined the Army National Guard where he earned a BS in Science of Business Management. Bryant will be missed by so many, as his impact on this world was immeasurable.
A visitation will be held at Community Pentecostal Center, 320 Ralph Handsel Blvd. in Stanley on Saturday, May 16, 2020 from 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm.
A funeral service to celebrate Bryant's life, officiated by Rev. Eddie McGinnis, will be held on Sunday May 17 at 2:00 p.m also at the church. Bryant's final resting place and burial, officiated by Chaplain Sanchez, will take place at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery in Mount Holly.
The family will gather at Bryant and Heather's house at 1108 Mauney Road in Stanley after the burial. On behalf of his wife and family, we would like to thank all the wonderful people that loved and shared their lives with Bryant. He loved people and it showed through in all that he did and said. This world lost a great man, but the heavens gained a soldier who gladly showed up for his duty. His watch here is over, however it's just beginning.
Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 12, 2020