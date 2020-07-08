Bryant Horton

GASTONIA - Bryant Sherman Horton was welcomed into the presence of his Savior on Saturday July 4, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in Kernersville, NC to Sherman and Emma Horton, one of nine children.
At about fourteen years of age, Bryant left a difficult home situation to make his own way in the world. He took work as an elephant wrangler with Ringling Brother's circus cleaning up after the animals. Bryant was never afraid of hard work; he was a welder, truck driver, and eventually retired from the pipe-fitting industry.
He returned home regularly throughout the years, most notably to check on his brother Charles, disabled in an accident as a child. Bryant was also a dedicated husband, seeing his first wife through a terminal illness and then remaining faithfully at the side of another through the hardships of dementia. He had a heart for others as well, especially children. This most certainly flowed out of his love for the Lord.
Bryant met Jesus around the age of 40 and from then on was eager to tell others how they could know Jesus too. He and his first wife Linda brought thousands to church through the bus ministry of Beth Haven Baptist Church in Denver. Bryant had an engaging personality and loved sharing the Gospel wherever he went. In later years, he enjoyed visiting nursing homes and participating in his men's Sunday School class at Parkwood Baptist.
Bryant loved to fish and many times pulled his son Donnie out of school early to head down to the coast for a long weekend together. He enjoyed music and singing, playing the guitar and the harmonica. Bryant always had a spring in his step and a song in his heart. He still had a wink in his eye until they closed for the last time.
Bryant was a simple, down-to-earth man from humble beginnings and was a true "diamond in the rough." He was a devoted husband, proud grandfather, and faithful friend, and he will be missed by many. We look forward to seeing him again one day as promised in 1 Thessalonians 4:13-18.
Bryant is survived by his wife Mary Ann Horton, sisters Alice Sutton and Carolyn Hiatt; son and wife Don and Amy Maggart; step-daughter Mandy Carver; three grandsons, Brice Maggart, Graham Maggart, Forrest Brown and wife Angela; two great-grandchildren; three nieces, one nephew.
Services will be at Mt. Holly First Methodist Church and officiated by Pastor David Belle Isle of Parkwood Baptist Church Thursday July 9, 2020. Visitation is 12:00-1:00pm, funeral at 1:00pm, with a private family burial at Beth Haven Baptist in Denver.
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee of Mt. Holly is serving the Horton family. www.jeffreyspainterfdl.com