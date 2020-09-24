BESSEMER CITY - Bryte Hampton Goodnight, Sr. 93, passed away at Embrace Hospice House, Myrtle Beach, SC on Friday, September 18, 2020. He was born October 21, 1926 in Rowan County to the late Gipson Murphy and Mary Pearl Pless Beaver Goodnight.
He is preceded in death by his half brothers Melvin Beaver, Gilbert Beaver, Ottis Beaver, Armit Goodnight, and Douglas Goodnight.
Bryte retired from Duke Energy as a lineman after 38 years of service. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Bessemer City. Bryte was a US Navy WWII Veteran.
Left to cherish his memories is his wife Mary Elizabeth Blackwelder Goodnight of Bessemer City; daughter Barbara Delane Goodnight Aston (Dave Aston) of SC; son Bryte Hampton Goodnight, Jr. (Carla Goodnight) of Fuquay-Varina, NC; grandsons Robert Mowlds (Angie Mowlds) of Gastonia, and Chad Goodnight (Mallory Goodnight) of Fuquay-Varina, NC; granddaughter Courtney Cattaneo (Anthony Cattaneo) of Leland, NC; and great grandchildren Abbey Mowlds, Graysen Goodnight, Alex Mowlds, Ethan Goodnight, Charlotte Cattaneo, and Eleanor Cattaneo.
He will lie in state from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM at Sisk Butler Funeral Home on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Bryte's graveside service will be held 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Bessemer City Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Kitty Rankin officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Embrace Hospice House, 117 Village Center, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579, 843-353-6228.
To offer condolences, please visit www.siskbutler.com.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.