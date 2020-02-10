|
CHERRYVILLE- Samuel Franklin "Bud" Childers, age 87, of Marys Grove Road, passed away Sunday February 9, 2020 at White Oak Manor, Kings Mountain. He was born December 31, 1932 in Gaston County to the late John "Earl" and Vida Neill Childers.
Bud was a veteran of the United States Army during the Korean War. He was previously employed as a Railroad Conductor with the Virginian Railway, Norfolk Western Railway, and Norfolk Southern Railway. He was also a member of Marys Grove United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by wife, Marelene Downey Childers; brothers, J.E. Childers Jr., John Childers, Wayne Childers, and Paul Childers; sister, Betty Byers.
He is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Charles and Sandra Childers, and Don and Linda Childers; his sisters and brother-in-law, Helen White, and Shirley and Ray Ramsey. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Marys Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Gerald Ramsey officiating.
His family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45pm prior to the service at the church.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to 1223 Marys Grove Church Rd, Kings Mountain, NC 28086.
Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020