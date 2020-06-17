CLOVER, S.C. - William "Bud" Oliver Seay, 77, of Clover, SC, passed away June 12, 2020 at home.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 Friday night at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main Street, Clover, SC.
Mr. Seay was born May 3, 1943 in York County, SC to the late Gilbert Lester and Rosa Fry Seay. He was the widower of Juanita Lawter Seay and was an electrician for many years.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Pauline Seay and brothers, Donald Seay and Herbert Seay.
Survivors are his daughters Darla Kern (Wade) of Clover, SC and Donna Hankins of Gastonia, NC; sisters Mary "Pat" Barrett of Gastonia, NC and Frances Munsey of Clover, SC; two grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Seay.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.