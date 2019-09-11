|
Buddy Lee "Gunny" James, 80, born April 1, 1939, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019.
Buddy served 22 years in the United States Marine Corps. He retired as a Gunnery Sergeant after serving multiple tours in the Vietnam War. During his service to his country, he earned the Silver Star and two Purple Hearts and numerous other medals and citations. After his military career, Buddy worked as a Security Supervisor with the Federal Reserve Bank. Buddy was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree and former Grand Knight. Buddy enjoyed keeping up with current events and eating popcorn. He also enjoyed sharing war stories and stories about growing up in West Virginia.
Buddy is survived by his daughter, Lonikay James Templeton and her husband Jeffery, two grandchildren Zachary Templeton and Andrew Templeton, two sisters, Norma Jean Witt and Emma Lou Bays and five brothers, George Albert James, Grover Ray James, John Henry James, Thomas Allen James and Bruce Wayne James.
Buddy was the son of the late Albert Ray James and Dorene Elmore James Backus.
Buddy Lee was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Warren James, and a sister, Karen Faye Mounts.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Gastonia at 11:00 a.m. on September 13, 2019. The graveside and interment will follow at Gaston Memorial Park, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, with full military honors accorded by the United States Marines and Gaston County Honor Guard.
Funeral visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 PM ~7:00 PM followed by a Rosary Service at 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation, 273 Columbus Avenue, Suite 10, Tuckahoe, NY, 10707.
Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park is compassionately serving the family of Buddy Lee James.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019