Home

POWERED BY

Services
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sandy Plains Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Sandy Plains Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Butch Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Butch Jacobs


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Butch Jacobs Obituary
GASTONIA - James "Butch" Harold Jacobs, 68, passed away April 29, 2019 at Stanley Total Living.

He was born November 18, 1950 to the late Andrew and Magdeline Dye Jacobs.

Butch was a 1969 graduate of Hunter Huss High School. He was a member of the North Carolina National Guard.

Butch worked at Lipton Tea for many years. He was a food broker for Lipton and also a Rep for local machine shops. Then he started his own company Mainline Distributors, LLC-making plastic molds.

He was a member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Susan Wallace Jacobs; his children, Daniel (Brittany) Jacobs of Gastonia, Jennifer (Bryan) Shoe of Concord, Shannon Jacobs of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Rylee Jacobs, Logan Jacobs and Lydia Shoe; brothers Larry (Jan) Jacobs of Gastonia, Gary Jacobs of Grover, Kenny (Cheryl) Jacobs of Georgia; sister, Diane Blow of Gastonia.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sandy Plains Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at noon with Reverends David Keuss and Walt Griggs officiating.

Interment will be in the church cemetery with Military honors.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte, 1420 East

Seventh Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC

(704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
Download Now