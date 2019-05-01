|
|
GASTONIA - James "Butch" Harold Jacobs, 68, passed away April 29, 2019 at Stanley Total Living.
He was born November 18, 1950 to the late Andrew and Magdeline Dye Jacobs.
Butch was a 1969 graduate of Hunter Huss High School. He was a member of the North Carolina National Guard.
Butch worked at Lipton Tea for many years. He was a food broker for Lipton and also a Rep for local machine shops. Then he started his own company Mainline Distributors, LLC-making plastic molds.
He was a member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Susan Wallace Jacobs; his children, Daniel (Brittany) Jacobs of Gastonia, Jennifer (Bryan) Shoe of Concord, Shannon Jacobs of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Rylee Jacobs, Logan Jacobs and Lydia Shoe; brothers Larry (Jan) Jacobs of Gastonia, Gary Jacobs of Grover, Kenny (Cheryl) Jacobs of Georgia; sister, Diane Blow of Gastonia.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, May 3, 2019 at Sandy Plains Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at noon with Reverends David Keuss and Walt Griggs officiating.
Interment will be in the church cemetery with Military honors.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte, 1420 East
Seventh Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC
(704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 1, 2019