M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
(803) 222-9001
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home
209 North Main Street
Clover, SC 29710
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church
1941 - 2019
Butler C. Black Obituary
DALLAS, NC- Mr. Butler Clifton Black, 78, of Dallas, NC, passed away, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Barry A. Allen officiating. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC.
Mr. Black was born May 17, 1941 in Chester County, SC to the late Samuel Fewell and Rosanna Canupp Black. He was a 1959 graduate of Clover High School and retired from Wix Filters after 44 years of service. He was also a member of the S. C. National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Sam Black, Fewell Black, Ben Black, Will Black, and Jess Black and his sisters, Maude Crawford and Emma Robinson.
Survivors are his wife Mollie Sue Black; sons Kenneth Black (Roxie), Scott Watts (Marcy); daughter Tracy Michaels (Samuel); sister Mary Robinson, Roseanna Hope (Tom), Margaret Black, Lilly Meek (Vernon); brother Robert Black (Phyllis); grandchildren Jesse Black (Angel), Nathan Watts (Annika), Kendall Brooks (Tyler), Anthony Black, Jacob Watts, Jason Kyler Beane (Amanda); and great grandchildren, Brodie Black, Ariah Black & Josie Beane.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice. 258 E. Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054 or Kings Mountain Chapel United Methodist Church, 1130 Philbeck Road, York, SC 29745
Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Black.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
