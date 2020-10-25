MOUNT HOLLY- Byrle Stilwell Hendrix, 93, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late David and Edna Hager Stilwell. She was preceded in death by her husband James Hendrix, a son Dale Hendrix, 2 sisters Jessie Johnson and Dot Stilwell and 3 brothers D.C., Landy and Jim Stilwell. She was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter Sheila Wilson and husband Eddie, a grandson Brian Wilson and wife Michelle, 2 great grandchildren Dillon and Delani Wilson, 3 sisters Elizabeth Hendrix, Evelyn Beatty and Ruby Corr.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Hendrix family. www.painterfuneral.com