1/1
Byrle (Stilwell) Hendrix
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Byrle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOUNT HOLLY- Byrle Stilwell Hendrix, 93, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of the late David and Edna Hager Stilwell. She was preceded in death by her husband James Hendrix, a son Dale Hendrix, 2 sisters Jessie Johnson and Dot Stilwell and 3 brothers D.C., Landy and Jim Stilwell. She was a member of Catawba Heights Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter Sheila Wilson and husband Eddie, a grandson Brian Wilson and wife Michelle, 2 great grandchildren Dillon and Delani Wilson, 3 sisters Elizabeth Hendrix, Evelyn Beatty and Ruby Corr.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Painter Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the Hendrix family. www.painterfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee
104 Arbor Ridge Road
Mount Holly, NC 28120
(704) 827-5020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jeffrey S. Painter Funeral Director Licensee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved