Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home
Mount Holly, NC
Callie Byrd

Callie Byrd Obituary
GASTONIA - Callie Ellen Hawkins Byrd, 97, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born in Fannin County, GA, daughter of the late Claude and Lou Arp Hawkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson Byrd; and a number of siblings. She was a member of Revival Tabernacle, Stanley.

She is survived by her children, Patricia Gullage (Robert), Bobby Byrd and Michael Byrd; her siblings, Ruth Ware, Green Lee Hawkins (Forestine) and Alice Champion; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 11 great great-grandchildren; and a number of
nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Byrd will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of
Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
