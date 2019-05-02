|
|
RUTHERFORDTON - Calvin Eugene Garrett, 61, of Shelby, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Willow Ridge Rehabilitation and Living Center.
He was the son of Nancy Gladden Garrett of Gastonia and the late Neal Harrelson Garrett.
Mr. Garrett was also preceded in death by his wife, Cindy; and a daughter, Misty Hoyle.
Survivors also include a daughter, Christina Bridges of Bessemer City; brothers, Donald Garrett of Shelby and Keith Garrett of Forest City; sisters, Louise Berryhill and Angela Baker, both of Gastonia; and grandchildren Colby and Dalton of Bessemer City.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 in the Lutz-Austell Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends in the chapel one hour prior to the service.
Lutz-Austell Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the Garrett family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 2, 2019