Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services
1100 E Main St
Cherryville, NC 28021
704-435-6711
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
509 Long Shoal Road
Lincolnton, NC
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Lutheran Church
509 Long Shoal Road
Lincolnton, NC
Interment
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
Bethel Lutheran Church Cemetery
509 Long Shoal Road
Lincolnton, NC
Calvin Sawyer Obituary
BESSEMER CITY - Calvin Alexander Sawyer age 67 of Carpenter Rd, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Caromont Regional. Calvin was born March 23, 1951 in Gaston County to the late McKinley "Tom" Sawyer and Josephine (Coleman) Sawyer. Calvin retired from Tyco after more than 18 years of service. He loved to shoot pool, fish and had a great love for his furry friend, Whiskers.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 18 years, Samantha Carpenter Sawyer, 2 aunts & uncles; many cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Calvin's life will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church officiated by Reverend Steven P. King on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 am.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 PM prior to the service in the church sanctuary.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, long term maintenance fund, 509 Long Shoals Rd, Lincolnton, NC 28092

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019
