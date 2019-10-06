Home

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC 28677
(704) 873-7223
1997 - 2019
Cameron Lat Ray Obituary
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Cameron Lat Ray , 22 of Statesville.
Cameron was born on January 9, 1997. He a man of many talents. He enjoyed his family above all else. He was boisterously outgoing and never met a stranger. He was passionate about music and was kind to all. He had a general love for life and he will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Cameron is survived by his only son, Noah Braedyn Lat Ray of Statesville, his mother, Deborah Lynn Ray Broome of Statesville, Father and Step-Mother, Joshua Clayton Broome and Kimberly Shea Broome of Gastonia. Two brothers, Joshua Adam Craig of Charlotte NC and Gavin Maddox Broome of Gastonia. He had one sister, Kinsleigh Jane Broome of Statesville, who was his best friend and biggest supporter. He is also survived by grandparents; Gary Ray and Karen Cook of Statesville and John and Karen Broome of Denver, NC. Two uncles, Lat Ray of Statesville and John Broome Jr. of Gastonia as well as three Aunts; Amy St. Clair of Statesville,Adrianne Dellovade of Gastonia and Lori Melane Kiser of Vienna, MO
Cameron saw the best in everything and always had a positive outlook on life. His humor and smile could brighten anyone's day and he was always an outgoing person.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to his son Noah's Trust Fund.
Services for Cameron will be held at a later date.
The family invites everyone to share a memory of Cameron at www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Bunch-Johnson Funeral home is honored to be entrusted with the care of Cameron and the Ray and Broome families
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
