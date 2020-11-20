1/1
Candence Cornwell
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Candence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINCOLNTON - Candence "Candi" Anita Propst Cornwell, age 59, of Lincolnton passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Newton. Candi was born August 16, 1961 in Catawba County a daughter of Linda Devine Propst of Lincolnton and the late Henry "Bud" Propst, Jr. She was a graduate of Maiden High School Class of 1979, a member of Laboratory United Methodist Church and retired from the Lincoln County Sheriff Department.

She is survived by:
Husband: Ronnie Cornwell of the home
2 Daughters: Suzanne Turner and husband, Mike of Vale and Shannon Austin and husband, Steve of Denver
Mother: Linda Propst of Lincolnton
Sister: Rhonda Newman and husband Fleet of Maiden
Grandson: Hunter Turner of Vale
Granddaughters: Hannah Turner of Vale and Halle-Grace Devine of Denver
Nephew: Fleet Newman, Jr.
Nieces: Jessica Berryhill and Jennifer Anderson
Loving dogs: Toby and Bailey

The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary, Newton with Pastor Amy Lambert and Pastor Dale Peterson officiating.

Burial will follow in Laboratory United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lincolnton.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, N.C. 28658 or Laboratory United Methodist Church, 1850 Bill Lynch Road, Lincolnton, N.C. 28092

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences,

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Cornwell family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Burke Mortuary
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Burke Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burke Mortuary
2516 North Main Avenue
Newton, NC 28658
(828) 464-4410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved