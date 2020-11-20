LINCOLNTON - Candence "Candi" Anita Propst Cornwell, age 59, of Lincolnton passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Newton. Candi was born August 16, 1961 in Catawba County a daughter of Linda Devine Propst of Lincolnton and the late Henry "Bud" Propst, Jr. She was a graduate of Maiden High School Class of 1979, a member of Laboratory United Methodist Church and retired from the Lincoln County Sheriff Department.
She is survived by:
Husband: Ronnie Cornwell of the home
2 Daughters: Suzanne Turner and husband, Mike of Vale and Shannon Austin and husband, Steve of Denver
Mother: Linda Propst of Lincolnton
Sister: Rhonda Newman and husband Fleet of Maiden
Grandson: Hunter Turner of Vale
Granddaughters: Hannah Turner of Vale and Halle-Grace Devine of Denver
Nephew: Fleet Newman, Jr.
Nieces: Jessica Berryhill and Jennifer Anderson
Loving dogs: Toby and Bailey
The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Burke Mortuary, Newton with Pastor Amy Lambert and Pastor Dale Peterson officiating.
Burial will follow in Laboratory United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lincolnton.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, N.C. 28658 or Laboratory United Methodist Church, 1850 Bill Lynch Road, Lincolnton, N.C. 28092
Visit www.burkemortuary.com
to register your condolences,
Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Cornwell family.