Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home
Mount Holly, NC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home
Mount Holly, NC
Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Skyline Memory Gardens
432 Old Buck Shoals Rd
Mt. Airy, NC
Carl Baber Jr.

Carl Baber Jr. Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY - Carl Maurice Baber, Jr., 85, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.

He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Carl M. Baber, Sr. and Estelle Welch Baber. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Gardner Baber; his grandchildren, Noelle Baber and Nicholas Baber; his sister, Annette Darrh; and his brother, William Baber. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. A UNC-CH graduate, he served over 40 years with NC Parks and Recreation.

He is survived by his children, Shannon Baber Roberts (Anthony), Donovan Baber (Gail), Daniel Baber, and Van Baber (Wendy); his sister, Joy Davis (Blaine); his grandchildren, Nathan Baber (Megan), Gabrielle Baber, Andrew Baber, Sydney Roberts and Carly Roberts; his friend and former wife, Patricia Kinney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Baber will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Skyline Memory Gardens, 432 Old Buck Shoals Rd., Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Memorials may be made to by visiting www.stjude.org or to First Baptist Church (Building Fund), Mount Holly.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the Baber family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
