Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLean Funeral Directors
700 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 865-3451
Interment
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Gaston Memorial Park
1200 South New Hope Road
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Gastonia, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Barr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Barr Jr.


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Barr Jr. Obituary
GASTONIA - The Reverend Carl Benjamin "C.B." Barr Jr. age 91 of Gastonia, died Saturday, September 14, 2019.

He was born January 2, 1928 in Chattanooga, TN.

He was predeceased by his parents Carl B. Barr, Sr. and Myrtle Burris Barr and his brother Charles Oland Barr.

He is survived by Betty Jo Parker Barr, his wife for 72 years; daughters Yvonne (Hugh) Cole of Durham and Angela (Mark) Hollar of Gastonia; grandchildren, Gavin (Anne) Heymann and Wes (Leslie) Heymann of Chapel Hill; Leah (Britt) Milner of Raleigh; great-grandchildren Helen and Clara Grace Heymann, Chapel Hill; Amanda Milner, Raleigh; Tucker Heymann, Chapel Hill; and a nephew Wayne Barr, Belmont; Patsy Bunting, sister-in-law and Donald Sheffield, brother-in-law both of Asheboro and other nieces and nephews.

A special thanks goes to family cousin, Golda Durham of Gastonia, who has provided daily love and support.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, September 22 at 3:00pm at First United Methodist Church in Gastonia with the Rev. David Christy, Rev. Dr. Jim Westmoreland and Rev. Angela Hollar officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center. Interment will be at 2:00pm at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.

The family thanks the congregation of FUMC, Gastonia for years of love and support.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church for FUMC Scholarships or the Spiritual Formation Fund, 190 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052; Crisis Assistance Ministry, 805 W. Airline Ave., Gastonia, NC 28052; Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to a .

Condolence messages may be shared at www.mcleanfuneral.com.

McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Rev. Barr.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now