GASTONIA - The Reverend Carl Benjamin "C.B." Barr Jr. age 91 of Gastonia, died Saturday, September 14, 2019.
He was born January 2, 1928 in Chattanooga, TN.
He was predeceased by his parents Carl B. Barr, Sr. and Myrtle Burris Barr and his brother Charles Oland Barr.
He is survived by Betty Jo Parker Barr, his wife for 72 years; daughters Yvonne (Hugh) Cole of Durham and Angela (Mark) Hollar of Gastonia; grandchildren, Gavin (Anne) Heymann and Wes (Leslie) Heymann of Chapel Hill; Leah (Britt) Milner of Raleigh; great-grandchildren Helen and Clara Grace Heymann, Chapel Hill; Amanda Milner, Raleigh; Tucker Heymann, Chapel Hill; and a nephew Wayne Barr, Belmont; Patsy Bunting, sister-in-law and Donald Sheffield, brother-in-law both of Asheboro and other nieces and nephews.
A special thanks goes to family cousin, Golda Durham of Gastonia, who has provided daily love and support.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, September 22 at 3:00pm at First United Methodist Church in Gastonia with the Rev. David Christy, Rev. Dr. Jim Westmoreland and Rev. Angela Hollar officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Family Life Center. Interment will be at 2:00pm at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.
The family thanks the congregation of FUMC, Gastonia for years of love and support.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church for FUMC Scholarships or the Spiritual Formation Fund, 190 E. Franklin Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28052; Crisis Assistance Ministry, 805 W. Airline Ave., Gastonia, NC 28052; Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054 or to a .
Condolence messages may be shared at www.mcleanfuneral.com.
McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Rev. Barr.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019