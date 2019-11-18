|
Carl Edward Pitman, age 87 of Boiling Springs, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 16, 2019.
He is survived by his children, Curtis Pitman (Regina) of Shelby, NC, and Vickie Deyton (Gary) of Lattimore, NC, four grandchildren, April Deyton Vasquez (Riccardo) of Charlotte, NC, Aaron Deyton (Miranda) of Rutherfordton, NC, Heather Rayfield of Shelby, NC, and Hayle Scruggs (David) of Shelby, NC, eleven great grandchildren, Colby and Jesse Deyton, Sofia, Sasha, and Dahlia Vasquez, Madilyne, Derek, and Dylan Scruggs, Zack and Luke Rayfield, and Isreal Calderon, a half-brother, Timothy Parker (Christina) of Grand Bay, AL, and two sisters-in-law, Annette McKinney of Spruce Pine, NC, and Shelda Gravette of Weaverville, NC.
Born April 2, 1932 in Mitchell County, Carl was the son of the late Robert and Ada Silvers and was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Jean Smith Pitman and a half-brother, Gregory Silvers.
Carl was an avid Tar Heel Fan. He was retired from the textile industry. Carl enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends. Carl was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church where he served as an usher. He especially enjoyed fellowship with the Dennis Davis Sunday school class.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park
Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019