Carl Eugene Hayes Jr., 76, of Gastonia, passed away, Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Robin Johnson House, Dallas, NC.
He was born February 19, 1944 a native of Gaston County, son of the late Carl Eugene Hayes Sr. and Blanche Hayes.
Carl is survived by his wife, Patricia Hayes; and his children.
All services are private at this time.
Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020