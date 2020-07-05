BELMONT- Rev. Carl "Red" Ledbetter, 66, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 8, 1954 in Lincoln County to the late Charles Edward and Marie Nanney Ledbetter.
He loved the Lord, his wife and family.
"Red" was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years Rene Smith Ledbetter, brother Eddie Ledbetter and sister Andrea Staton.
Left to cherish his memories are his sons Christopher Allen Crocker (Bridgett) and Lonnie Carl Ledbetter (Catherine); brothers Joe Ledbetter (Dixie) and Wayne Ledbetter (Mary); sister Rebecca May; grandchildren Zachary, Cassie, Cameron, Nathan, Nicholas, Kenzie and Christian; soon to be great-grandchild.
He will lie in state from 5-8pm Monday, July 6 at the funeral home.
Red's funeral service will be held 12:00 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Sisk-Butler Funeral Chapel with Rev. Darrell Clawson officiating.
Interment will follow in Westview Gardens Cemetery, Bessemer City.
Arrangements by Sisk-Butler Funeral & Cremation Services, Bessemer City.