Carl Mills Obituary
CRAMERTON - Carl Wayne Mills, 65, of Cramerton, passed away at home on April 30, 2020.

He was born May 10, 1954 in Gaston County to the late William Jessie and Johnnie Mae Cathleen Morris Mills.

Carl attended First Assembly of God in Gastonia. He loved to play horse shoes, fish, and spend time with family and friends.

He is survived by a son Mark Mills and wife Misty; four brothers, Gene Mills and wife Joyce of Palatka, FL, Ronald Mills and wife Linda of Shelby, NC, Don Mills and wife Bonnie of Gastonia, NC, and Michael Mills of Columbia, SC; seven grandchildren, Trinity Mills, Brandon Mills and wife Loma, Gavin Mills, Jada Mills, Dylan Mills, Rianna Mills, and Zachary Mills; and one great-grandchild, Madden Mills.

All services will be private.

Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia, NC

Online condolences may be made at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 2, 2020
