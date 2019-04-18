Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Poteat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl "Kim" Poteat

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl "Kim" Poteat Obituary
Carl Kimberly "Kim" Poteat passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2019.

Kim was born in Gastonia on December 13, 1938, son of the late Arthur Edward Poteat and Ruby Dellinger Poteat.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly Marlon Hines Poteat, his daughter, Paige Poteat Dixon and her husband, Aaron Dixon, his grandson, Andrew S. Dixon, his sister, Suzanne Poteat Berk and her husband Alan Berk.

Family and friends are invited to drop in to share memories and say goodbye to Kim at his home, 5024 Pleasant Springs Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.