|
|
Carl Kimberly "Kim" Poteat passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2019.
Kim was born in Gastonia on December 13, 1938, son of the late Arthur Edward Poteat and Ruby Dellinger Poteat.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Marlon Hines Poteat, his daughter, Paige Poteat Dixon and her husband, Aaron Dixon, his grandson, Andrew S. Dixon, his sister, Suzanne Poteat Berk and her husband Alan Berk.
Family and friends are invited to drop in to share memories and say goodbye to Kim at his home, 5024 Pleasant Springs Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019