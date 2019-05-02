|
LINCOLNTON - Carl J. Rumfelt, age 98, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Pisgah United Methodist Church with Rev. Sarah Underwood officiating.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:45 until 2:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church.
Mr. Rumfelt was born July 2, 1920, in Rutherford County, to the late Wesley Alexander Rumfelt and Florence Burgin Rumfelt.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Kiser Rumfelt; two brothers, Earl "Red" Rumfelt and Ronnie Rumfelt; and a sister, Geraldine Gamble. He was retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.
Those who will cherish his memory are his son, Randy Rumfelt, and wife Libby, of Holden Beach; two grandsons, Wes Rumfelt, and wife Cathy, of Athens, GA, and Will Rumfelt of Atlanta, GA; and two great-grandchildren, Jack Rumfelt and Ollie Rumfelt.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2582 Gastonia Highway, Lincolnton, NC 28092.
Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Rumfelt family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 2, 2019