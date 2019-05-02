Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warlick Funeral Home
125 Dave Warlick Drive
Lincolnton, NC 28092
(704) 735-2521
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM
Pisgah United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
Pisgah United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Rumfelt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Rumfelt


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl Rumfelt Obituary
LINCOLNTON - Carl J. Rumfelt, age 98, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

His funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Pisgah United Methodist Church with Rev. Sarah Underwood officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:45 until 2:45 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the church.

Mr. Rumfelt was born July 2, 1920, in Rutherford County, to the late Wesley Alexander Rumfelt and Florence Burgin Rumfelt.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Kiser Rumfelt; two brothers, Earl "Red" Rumfelt and Ronnie Rumfelt; and a sister, Geraldine Gamble. He was retired from Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.

Those who will cherish his memory are his son, Randy Rumfelt, and wife Libby, of Holden Beach; two grandsons, Wes Rumfelt, and wife Cathy, of Athens, GA, and Will Rumfelt of Atlanta, GA; and two great-grandchildren, Jack Rumfelt and Ollie Rumfelt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2582 Gastonia Highway, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Rumfelt family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now