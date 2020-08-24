1/1
Carl Williams
Carl Rome Williams, 85, of Mount Holly, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. He was born in Gaston County, son of the late Jessie and Edith Wentz Williams. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 63 years Sue Ingle Williams; children Karen Broome, Toni O'Donahue (Dean), and Carol Woodard; a sister Jane Williams; two grandchildren Emily Stowe (Koley) and David Felton (Mandy); as well as two great grandchildren Parker Felton and Hayden Stowe. The family will greet guests from 2 until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Catawba Heights Baptist Church (The Heights), 311 Belmont Mt Holly Road, Belmont. A service to celebrate Carl's life will be held immediately following at 4:00 p.m. also at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
