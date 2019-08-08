Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054

Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054

1961 - 2019
Carla Price Obituary
GASTONIA - Carla Holt Price, 57, passed away peacefully at her home with her loving family by her side. Carla was born in Gastonia on November 16, 1961 and is the daughter of Carl Holt and the late Dorothy Self Holt. Carla was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, J. D. Price.

Carla was a "Care Giver" to her family and friends. She always put others before herself. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter and sister.

Carla was a graduate of South Point High School, Class of 1981.

The family wishes to thank Gaston Hospice for their love and care for Carla.

Carla is survived by her loving daughter Kayla Price and fiancé, Tyler Worthy; loving father, Carl Holt; three loving sisters, Lucille Holt Rankin and husband Rodger, Dereama Holt Gaddy and husband Sidney, Marcy

Holt Stephens and husband David; numerous loving nieces and nephews and great nephews.

The family will receive family and friends 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Friday in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with Dr. David B. Julen officiating.

Inurnment will be private and at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to be made to Gaston Hospice, P. O. Box 3984, Gastonia, North Carolina 28054.

Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-

5144 is serving the Price family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
