GASTONIA- Carlene Roberts, age 88, was born in Unaka, North Carolina in the western highlands of the Blue Ridge Mountains. She was the daughter of the late Dewitt Roberts Sr. and Alma Plemons Roberts.
Ms. Roberts was a devout Christian. She retired from the Gaston County Department of Social Services.
Carlene was the loving mother of six children. Her calling in life was to nurture and care for others first, especially children and families in need.
She is survived by her daughters, Cathy Barrett, (husband Patrick) of El Dorado Hills, California, Brenda Rhodes of Gastonia North Carolina, Pamela Wall, (husband Thomas) of Lake Wylie, South Carolina, Crystal Joy Abernathy of Lowell, North Carolina; one son Ronnie Abernathy, (wife Amy) of Rock Hill South Carolina: sister Myrtle LaVoie of Lowell, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son David Abernathy: and brothers, Arnvel Roberts, Dewitt Roberts Jr., Joel Roberts; and sisters, Blois Mobley and Jeanette Thompson.
A Life Well Celebrated Ceremony will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday ~ November 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home, 2205 Williamsburg Drive, Gastonia, North Carolina officiated by Pastor Bob Roark.
Graveside and committal service will follow in the Dogwood Garden at Gaston Memorial Park, 1200 South New Hope Road, Gastonia, North Carolina.
The family will receive guests from 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Friday, November 1, 2019 in the Chapel of Carothers Funeral Home.
The family is blessed by the outpouring of love, prayers, and support offered by her many dear friends and loved ones.
Memorials may be made to the ().
Condolences may be sent to www.carothersfuneralhomegastonia.com.
Arrangements are with Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019