|
|
1992 - 2019
GASTONIA – Carlos Antonio Gomez, 27 passed away suddenly on April 2, 2019.
He was born March 18, 1992 in Los Angeles, California. He worked for Carolina Floor Systems.
Carlos is survived by his loving mother and father, Carlos Mario Gomez and Emilia Delcid Gomez; brothers, Elmer Gomez, Erick Gomez and Mario Enrique del Cid; his girlfriend Lusia and their expecting baby.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 8th at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 6:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019