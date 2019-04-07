Home

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
View Map
Carlos Antonio Gomez Obituary
1992 - 2019
GASTONIA – Carlos Antonio Gomez, 27 passed away suddenly on April 2, 2019.
He was born March 18, 1992 in Los Angeles, California. He worked for Carolina Floor Systems.
Carlos is survived by his loving mother and father, Carlos Mario Gomez and Emilia Delcid Gomez; brothers, Elmer Gomez, Erick Gomez and Mario Enrique del Cid; his girlfriend Lusia and their expecting baby.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 8th at Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 6:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com;
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
