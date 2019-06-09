Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC 28120
704-820-0608
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
375 Woodlawn Avenue
Mount Holly, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carlos McClain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carlos Bernardi McClain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carlos Bernardi McClain Obituary
MOUNT HOLLY- Carlos Bernardi McClain, 83, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home. He was born in Knoxville, TN, son of the late Otis and Sylvia Milani McClain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bettye England McClain and his siblings. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War and a member of First Baptist Church, High Shoals.
He is survived by his sons, Rev. Douglas McClain and his wife, Paula and Harley McClain and his wife, Dixie; two grandchildren, Christina Bragg and her husband, Craig, and Matthew McClain; great-grandchildren, Zachary Bragg, Benjamin Bragg and Topper McClain; his sisters, Wilma Moose and Delores Raby; his brother, Mickey McClain; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. McClain will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Rev. Douglas McClain, Rev. Jerry Sousley and Rev. Vernon Cope will officiate. Burial will follow, with military honors, at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the McClain family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now