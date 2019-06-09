|
|
MOUNT HOLLY- Carlos Bernardi McClain, 83, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his home. He was born in Knoxville, TN, son of the late Otis and Sylvia Milani McClain. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bettye England McClain and his siblings. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War and a member of First Baptist Church, High Shoals.
He is survived by his sons, Rev. Douglas McClain and his wife, Paula and Harley McClain and his wife, Dixie; two grandchildren, Christina Bragg and her husband, Craig, and Matthew McClain; great-grandchildren, Zachary Bragg, Benjamin Bragg and Topper McClain; his sisters, Wilma Moose and Delores Raby; his brother, Mickey McClain; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. McClain will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. Rev. Douglas McClain, Rev. Jerry Sousley and Rev. Vernon Cope will officiate. Burial will follow, with military honors, at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 7:00 to 9:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice by visiting www.gastonhospice.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is serving the McClain family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on June 9, 2019