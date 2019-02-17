|
BELMONT- Carlos Steffey Sr., 76, went home to be with our Lord on February 15, 2019. He was the son of the late Brack Steffey and Nora Renfro Steffey.
He left behind his loving wife of 52 years, a daughter and a son who loved him dearly, and two grandchildren who he thought the world of. He was a retired freight worker. He was a hard working person who would do anything for anyone. Carlos was a devout Christian who loved his church and the members at Friendship Baptist. He will be remembered for his love of his family and friends,old cars, pocket watches and gardening, and his courageous fight with cancer for 16 years. " A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us. He only takes the best." Unknown Author.
Carlos is survived by his loving wife, Janice Steffey; son, Carlos Lee Steffey, Jr and wife, Heather; daughter, Tammy Lyn Steffey; brother, Eddie Steffey; two grandchildren, Madison Martin, Connor Martin.
In addition to his parents, Carlos is predeceased by a sister, Iva Nell Willis.
Visitation will be 1:00 - 1:50 pm, Monday, February 18, 2019 Friendship Baptist Church.
Celebration of Life Services will be 2:00pm, Monday, February 18, 2019 Friendship Baptist Church.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be sent to Friendship Baptist Church, 5008 S. New Hope Rd., Belmont, NC 28012 or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.
Condolences may be sent to www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is service the Steffey family.
Published in Gaston Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019