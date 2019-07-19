|
|
June 9, 1950 – July 17, 2019
GASTONIA- Carol A. Goins, 69, of Gastonia, known by many names and who wore many hats, departed for the sweet Holy land Wednesday morning. She was the true definition of love, kindness, and for those who knew her, resilience and stubbornness.
She had a far-reaching family beyond just blood; many sisters who were and will continue to be a huge part of her happiness and pride and a work family from Harshaw Chemical, Crompton and Knowles and Yorkshire for thirty plus years. Anyone that had the opportunity to cross paths with this woman always left with a smile and most certainly a good laugh, or two. Carol was an amazingly strong and persistent woman. She was also highly intelligent and somehow always knew how to accomplish any task. She leaves behind such an impact on this world and the individuals that were truly blessed enough to call her a friend or family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ruby Auten, as well as, her one true love, Ron "Leg" Goins. Her life is still remembered and lives on through a gracious and loving family. Some of who are, brother and wife, Danny and Barbara Auten; son and wife, Scott and Angela Goins; daughter and husband, Kim and Carl Woolard; many grandchildren including, Thomas Goins, Tyler Goins, Angel Goins, Jessica Goins, Shannon Goins, Bryan Woolard and Jessica Walker; two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Kasen Walker; and aunt, Mary Jo Smith.
The family will receive friends 2 – 3 pm Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Greene Funeral Service – South Chapel 1503 S. York Rd., Gastonia.
A funeral service officiated by Cody Williams will follow the visitation at 3 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Gaston Memorial Park.
Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in Gaston Gazette on July 19, 2019