Carol Ann (Baker) Dixon
MOUNT HOLLY- Carol Ann Baker Dixon, 56, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. She was born in Gaston County, daughter of Robert Kenneth Baker and the late Katherine Louise Martin Baker. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Dixon. A loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and aunt, she enjoyed spending time fishing and was an outstanding cook.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her children, Terrance Alexander Clippard, Christopher Lee West, and step-son, Seth Dixon; her siblings, Robbie Baker of Gastonia, Kenny Baker of Lincolnton, and Lara Jean Cochran and her husband, Tim of Mount Holly; several grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Dixon will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Woodlawn Chapel of Woodlawn Funeral Home, Mount Holly. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and at other times at the home of her sister, 132 Brookstone Dr., Mount Holly, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation by visiting www.kidney.org.
Condolence messages may be sent to the family by visiting www.woodlawnfuneral.org. Woodlawn Funeral Home of Mount Holly is caring for Mrs. Dixon's family.

Published in Gaston Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
